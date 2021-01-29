News Archives
Suspected cocaine found in box of snacks
Pathrina Pilgrim
The box used to smuggle to illicit drug

A 30-year-old North Road, Bourda resident, was, on Wednesday, nabbed by Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) following the discovery of suspected cocaine in the false bottom of a box at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle. According to reports from CANU, Pathrina Pilgrim is currently in custody assisting with investigation. It is alleged that, on Wednesday morning, CANU ranks at the airport intercepted a box containing suspected cocaine before the box was loaded on a flight destined for Brooklyn, New York. The suspected cocaine was found in two parcels each wrapped in carbon and concealed in a false wall to the bottom of the said box. The box contained a quantity of packets of local snacks, notably: coconut biscuit, mittai, chicken foot and one packet of uncooked vermicelli. The two parcels were weighted and it amounted to 534 grammes. Several persons have since been contacted in the ensuing investigation.

Staff Reporter

