Bandits rob businessman at Cornelia Ida

POLICE are investigating the armed robbery of 32-year-old Junior December, who was attacked by two bandits at his store at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that the businessman, who resides at La Jalousie, WCD, was at his minimart when the two bandits entered and pointed a gun at him at around 18:55 hours.

They relieved him of $60,000 in cash, a gold ring valued $20,000, a Redmi note 8 pro valued $65,000 and a quantity of Digicel and GTT phone cards valued $15,000.

The victim claimed that one of the men fired a shot while escaping.