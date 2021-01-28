News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Bandits rob businessman at Cornelia Ida
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

POLICE are investigating the armed robbery of 32-year-old Junior December, who was attacked by two bandits at his store at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Tuesday.
Reports indicate that the businessman, who resides at La Jalousie, WCD, was at his minimart when the two bandits entered and pointed a gun at him at around 18:55 hours.
They relieved him of $60,000 in cash, a gold ring valued $20,000, a Redmi note 8 pro valued $65,000 and a quantity of Digicel and GTT phone cards valued $15,000.
The victim claimed that one of the men fired a shot while escaping.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.