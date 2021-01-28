News Archives
Law books presented to best graduating student in legal aid
Widow of the late Miles Fitzpatrick, Sultana Fitzpatrick, presenting one of the books to Muhammad
Recipient of the Miles Greeves Fitzpatrick Prize for Legal Aid, Anisah Muhammad

THE Guyana Legal Aid Clinic, on Wednesday, presented the Miles Greeves Fitzpatrick Prize for Legal Aid to Anisah Muhammad for the 2020 Best Performance in Legal Aid by a Guyanese graduating student at the Hugh Wooding Law School. The prize is an award of law books valued at the sum of $100,000. It was presented by the widow of the late Miles Fitzpatrick, Sultana Fitzpatrick, to Muhammad at the Guyana Legal Aid Clinic (GLAC) Maraj Building, Georgetown office. The late Miles Greeves Fitzpatrick, S.C., was one of the founders of Legal Aid in Guyana and the prize is awarded to recognise his contributions to the field and keep his legacy going. Muhammad expressed gratitude to the Fitzpatrick family and the GLAC for facilitating the presentation. She noted that it was never her intention to be best student in legal aid; however, her goal is to provide the best service in the legal profession.

