Enhanced police motorcycle patrols in Region Three

IN reducing the police response time to reports from the public, particularly in areas that cannot be easily accessible to four wheel vehicles, an enhanced police motorcycle patrol was launched on Monday at the Leonora Police Station. At the launch, Divisional Commander, Senior Superintendent, Errol Watts, charged the ranks to care the scarce resources and ensure their maintenance with the highest levels of responsibility. He noted that the police motorcycle patrols will aid in the fight against crime as they would be able to reach crime scenes faster compared to bigger vehicles, especially during traffic congestions.