French Ambassador condemns Venezuela’s aggression towards Guyana

NON-RESIDENT Ambassador of the French Republic to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Antoine Joly, has indicated that his country will put on record their support for Guyana in the border controversy with Venezuela.

Ambassador Joly made the comment while meeting with Attorney- General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., on Tuesday.

“The ambassador condemned the use of force by that country including their latest incursion into Guyana’s territorial waters and arrest and detention of two fishing vessels with Guyanese fisherman,” a press release from the Attorney-General’s Chambers noted.

“He (Ambassador Joly) recognised the support Guyana has received from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the global community and commits to lend a voice to the same,” the release further stated.

During the meeting the Ambassador raised concern with the Attorney-General about to the large number of Haitians who are using Guyana as a transshipment point en route to French Guiana, describing it as a growing problem which must be addressed.

They also discussed the need for mutual, enhanced legal assistance on criminal matters and continuous cooperation in the Criminal Justice sector because of the large number of Guyanese who are in the French Guiana prison system.

The Attorney-General was congratulated for the central role he played in the struggle for democracy in Guyana recently and he took the opportunity to express gratitude to Ambassador Joly for his country’s support in the process, the press release noted.