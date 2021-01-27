News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Beware of online transactions, police warn
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Fraud

THE Guyana Police Force is advising the public to be cautious when transacting business online, especially to purchase excavators, ATVs, motorcycles and spare parts at “catch prices”. In a press statement Tuesday, police said that a 24-year-old “known character for fraud of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown” has established a website with the modus operandi to obtain millions of dollars from unsuspecting victims by falsely pretending that he imports the listed items above. “The police have commenced an investigation of this individual and his operations. However, while the investigation is ongoing the public is simultaneously warned,” police said. However, the press statement did not release a photograph of the website or any other disclosures.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.