Beware of online transactions, police warn

THE Guyana Police Force is advising the public to be cautious when transacting business online, especially to purchase excavators, ATVs, motorcycles and spare parts at “catch prices”. In a press statement Tuesday, police said that a 24-year-old “known character for fraud of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown” has established a website with the modus operandi to obtain millions of dollars from unsuspecting victims by falsely pretending that he imports the listed items above. “The police have commenced an investigation of this individual and his operations. However, while the investigation is ongoing the public is simultaneously warned,” police said. However, the press statement did not release a photograph of the website or any other disclosures.