Bandits rob Linden student

POLICE are on the hunt for two bandits who reportedly robbed an 18-year-old student of Valley Wismar, Linden of a $21,000 cellphone on Monday.

Reports indicate that the student and a friend were sitting at the corner of Fox Hill Foot, Half Mile, Wismar, Linden, at around 22:00hrs, when two men approached and pointed two guns at them. The gunmen told the boys not to move and relieved the student of his android cellphone.

Upon seeing this, the friend threw his phone into a neighbour’s yard. As a result, one of the gunmen dealt him several lashes with the gun to his back. The bandits then escaped on foot.