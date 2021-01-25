RHTY&SC teams host Star Sports Tribute to Law Enforcement

– Donations made to Police Force

FOUR outstanding Policemen from the Rose Hall Town Police Outpost were honoured by the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) last Wednesday.

The Officers honoured were Constables 25410 Travis Cort; 13282 Melissa Crandon; 23656 Omkar Sooknanan and 21834 Randolph Mc Pherson. The awardees were honoured under the RHTY&SC/Star Sports Tribute to Law Enforcement Programme.

Assistant Secretary/CEO, Simon Naidu, stated that the cricket teams and the management of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation were very impressed by the dedication and hard work of the officers attached to the Outpost.

Club Secretary/CEO, Hilbert Foster, after a discussion with the Head of the Outpost, Sgt Melville, agreed to host an annual award ceremony under the RHTY&SC Tribute to Law Enforcement Officers programme.

The four policemen were selected by the Police Force based on their attitude, commitment and hard work. Naidu, committed the club to working along with the Outpost as part of its annual ‘Say No to Crime’ campaign.

The Rose Hall Town Police Outpost has, over the years, received numerous donations from the club, including bicycles, television set, DVD player, stationery, chairs, sports gears and kitchen utensils.

Naidu urged the four awardees to uphold their high standards and to continue working hard every day to make sure that the small township is kept safe and secure.

The club, every year, hosts dozens of award ceremonies to honour heroes, and these include active teachers, retired teachers, law enforcement officers, medical workers, sports persons, outstanding students, community volunteers and role models among others. Each of the awardees received a trophy, medal and a collection of gifts.

Meanwhile, the RHTY&SC, in a joint project with its parent body– the St. Francis Community Developers– last week handed over a large amount of much-needed items to assist the Police Outpost to fulfil its mandate.

The joint donation included mattresses, kitchen utensils, foam boards, hand sink, cleaning detergents, clocks, electric fans and stove.

The cricket teams also donated a quantity of face masks, face shields, hand sanitizers, cleaning detergents and COVID-19 posters to the Outpost as part of their COVID-19 response.

Naidu and the club’s vice-president, Mark Papannah, also visited the Office of the Region Six Commander, Mr. Jairam Ramlakhan, and handed over one thousand anti-crime stickers to the Police Force.

The stickers, which bear the phone numbers of every police station in the Ancient County, would be distributed free of cost to business places and residents.

The stickers project was a joint project of the RHTY&SC, Berbice Cricket Board and F/H Printery of Georgetown. Commander Jairam Ramlakhan expressed gratitude to the donors for their cooperation and hailed the outstanding work of the club.

The ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club are Poonai Pharmacy Under-12 and Under- 13, Farfan and Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Namilco Thunderbolt Under-21 and First Division, Metro Females.