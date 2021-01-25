News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Rajasthan Royals appoint Kumar Sangakkara director of cricket
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Before his retirement, Kumar Sangakkara played six years of IPL cricket.
Before his retirement, Kumar Sangakkara played six years of IPL cricket.

..”Will be responsible for overseeing the entire cricketing ecosystem of the Royals franchise”

 

FORMER Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara has been named director of cricket of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for IPL 2021. According to a statement from the franchise on Sunday, the 43-year-old “will be responsible for overseeing the entire cricketing ecosystem of the Royals franchise, including coaching structure, auction plans and team strategy, talent discovery and development, as well as the development of the Royals Academy in Nagpur.”

Sangakkara has had a storied cricket career, debuting for Sri Lanka in July 2000 and going on to became one of their best ever batsmen. He remains their highest run-getter in Test cricket with a tally of 12,400 and was also among their most successful captains. In T20I cricket, he was Player of the Match in Sri Lanka’s title-sealing win in the 2014 World T20. After the last of his international cricket in 2015, he has stayed in touch with the game as a commentator and as head of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Sangakkara has had IPL experience as well, having played the tournament for six years – for the Kings XI Punjab, the Deccan Chargers and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, whom he captained – as well as going around the T20-leagues block with stints in Australia’s Big Bash, the Caribbean Premier League, the Pakistan Super League, the Bangladesh Premier League and England’s T20 Blast.

“To oversee the cricket strategy of a franchise in the leading cricket competition in the world, as well as building the development programmes and cricketing infrastructure that will provide the future foundation of the IPL team’s on-field success, is an opportunity that really motivated me,” Sangakkara said. “I have really enjoyed speaking to the leadership group over the recent weeks and can’t wait to get going.”(Cricinfo)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.