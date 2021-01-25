CG Insurance Super 50 bowls off Feb. 7 with Hurricanes versus Volcanoes

The CG Insurance Super50 Cup bowls off on Sunday, February 7 with the Leewards Hurricanes taking on the Windwards Volcanoes at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, only 19 matches will be played in the tournament scheduled to conclude on February 27.

According to Cricket West Indies(CWI), the health risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic caused major disruption to all domestic cricket since late March 2020, with no competitive cricket allowed regionally except for an abridged version of the Caribbean Premier League which took place last August in Trinidad.

This year’s annual CG Insurance Super50 Cup will provide a platform for the region’s six major cricketing rivals to clash in 19 action-packed 50-over matches starting from Sunday, February 7 when Leeward Islands Hurricanes host the Windward Islands Volcanoes.

The tournament will come to an exciting climax when the new champions are crowned on Saturday, February 27.

The 2019-20 champions, West Indies Emerging Players, are unable to defend their 2019 trophy due to COVID-19 constraints, however, several of those players now feature in the squads of the six competing franchise teams, one of which will emerge as the CG Insurance Super50 Cup champions.

Each team will play each other on a round-robin basis with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals and the opportunity to reach the grand final.

Matches will be played at Antigua’s two international cricket venues – the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS). There will be 13 matches at CCG including the semi-finals and final, and six matches at SVRS.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said it was good to have regional cricket back after a one-year break.

“It is very good that cricket is coming back to the Caribbean … players will get the opportunity to showcase their skills and entertain our fans. It has been a trying 2020 for cricketers and the whole Caribbean, so it is really good that we have the CG Insurance Super50 Cup being played at this time and hopefully it can unearth some new talent,” he said.

CWI has been working closely with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Sport in Antigua & Barbuda to orchestrate logistics and agree the safety and medical protocols for the commencement and duration of the tournament.

All players, support staff, match officials and supporting professionals will be tested with negative COVID-19 results before their arrival into Antigua. Players, support staff and match officials will operate within a bio-secure bubble and will be tested at regular intervals during the tournament with assistance from the local Ministry of Health and CARPHA.

Following is the itinerary for the Regional Super50 Cup here from February 7-27.

FIXTURES:

Feb 7: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Windward Islands Volcanoes (day match) – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Feb 8: Guyana Jaguars v Barbados Pride – Coolidge Cricket Ground-(CCG)

Feb 10: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Barbados Pride – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Feb 11: Jamaica Scorpions v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force – Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium-(SVRS)

Feb 12: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Guyana Jaguars – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Feb 13: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Feb 14: Jamaica Scorpions v Guyana Jaguars – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Feb 15: Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Barbados Pride – Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium

Feb 16: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Jamaica Scorpions – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Feb 17: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Barbados Pride – Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium

Feb 19: Leeward Islands Hurricanes v Jamaica Scorpions – Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium

Feb 20: Guyana Jaguars v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Feb 21: Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Feb 22: Windward Islands Volcanoes v Guyana Jaguars – Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium

Feb 24: SEMI-FINAL 1 – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Feb 25: SEMI-FINAL 2 – Coolidge Cricket Ground

Feb 26: 5th place v 6th place – Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium

Feb 27: FINAL – Coolidge Cricket Ground

* All matches at SVRS start at 9am.

** All matches at the CCG start at 1:30 pm Eastern Caribbean time unless otherwise stated.