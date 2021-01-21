Father of two killed in West Coast Berbice accident

A WOMAN who is still coming to terms with the sudden death of her husband two years ago was on Wednesday plunged into mourning after her eldest son lost his life in an accident at Number 23 Village, West Coast Berbice. Dead is 29-year-old Andre Joseph of Lot 24 Manchester Village, Corentyne.

Sharon Joseph was in shock when the Guyana Chronicle visited her. She had received the tragic news moments before this publication’s arrival. “It’s very rough for me. I’m so confused. I can’t even believe…,” she said.

She sat there as a relative, who had travelled to the Fort Wellington Hospital, West Coast Berbice, related that the father of two young children died in an accident around 04:30hrs, while returning from a trip to Georgetown.

Police stated that Joseph was heading east in a white Toyota Caldina wagon bearing registration number HB 2975, when, as he approached the double turn at Number 23 Village, he allegedly lost control and collided with a silver Toyota Premio bearing registration number HC 7179.

The Toyota Premio which was being driven by Collis Johnson 39, of Lot 73 Number 53 Village, East Berbice-Corentyne, was heading in the opposite direction. Persons who arrived at the scene moments after the crash, related that the road was wet and the impact resulted in Joseph being pinned in the vehicle. Rescuers had to pry open the twisted metal to get him out.

Joseph, along with Johnson and the occupants of his vehicle, Ron Mitchell age 49 of Lot 28 Number 53 Village and Hywon Williams age 29 of Lot 32 Number 53 Village were rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital, where Joseph was pronounced dead on arrival.

Johnson was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital and his condition is listed as stable. The other passengers were admitted for observation. One of the dead man’s relatives told this publication that he has been plying the Georgetown to Berbice route as a taxi driver for almost 10 years. He was on his way home when he met his demise.

He was described as a hardworking person, who took care of his family. Joseph leaves to mourn his mother, reputed wife and two children, ages two and four. A breathalyser test conducted on the driver of the second car returned a reading of zero (0) micrograms. An investigation into the accident is in progress.