Harbour Bridge boss walks

PUBLIC Works Minister, Juan Edghill, has confirmed that Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) General Manager, Rawlston Adams, has submitted his resignation letter. He also disclosed that Troy Halley, who was the head of the asphalt plant, has been removed from that position and sent back to the DHBC.

“There is an interim arrangement of how the bridge and plant will be managed until the board (of the DHBC) is able to put in place necessary mechanisms for interviews, shortlisting and appointment of a general manager,” Minister Edghill said, adding: “These actions are necessary actions to ensure public confidence in the public corporation as it relates to public funds.”

The shake up comes amid the discovery of misuse and mismanagement of funds in several agencies which fell under the purview of the former Ministry of Public Infrastructure. David Patterson served as minister of that ministry under the APNU+AFC Government.

With these changes, the Public Works Minister said that greater compliance with norms, higher standards and greater levels of accountability are expected at these organisations. But, it would appear as though there will be more of such ‘shake ups’.

Over the past weeks, concerning findings have emerged following a probe into the sale of asphalt from the state-owned asphalt plant located at the Garden of Eden on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD). It was first reported that the management and sale of asphalt were poorly done, since no credit policy or credit approval limit was in place. The investigations also highlighted that in 2016, the plant had paid an advance payment of $9M to a company which was registered the following year.

Further probing implicated Adams in the mismanagement of funds. The DHBC fell under the purview of the Public Infrastructure Ministry, and has oversight for the asphalt plant.

Adams was fingered in one of the more startling findings of the investigations, having approved the purchase of an $897,000 wristband for himself on the occasion of International Men’s Day 2019. More recent reports revealed that the DHBC purchased a wristband valued at more than $450,000 for former Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson.

A string of similar pricey gifts were disclosed by Minister Edghill on Wednesday, as he provided receipts and other documents to members of the media. These gifts were from agencies including the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) and Transports and Harbour.

“What motivated heads of agencies to spend this kind of money on a minister?,” Edghill asked, and later added: “I can assure you and all Guyanese that the Ministry of Public Works, over the last 72 hours, I’ve had to sit and reflect on how things like these could have happened and what would’ve been the cozy relationship that facilitated this.”

He noted that the ministry will engage in further probes and asserted that there will even be changes at the Public Works Ministry itself. “The public purse must be preserved, we must have transparency and accountability,” he emphasised.