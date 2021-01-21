— Joe Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States

JOE BIDEN has been sworn in as the 46th US President, ending one of the most dramatic political transitions in American history.

“Democracy has prevailed,” he said, after taking the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts.

Donald Trump – who has not formally conceded the presidency to Mr Biden – snubbed the inauguration ceremony, in a departure from longstanding precedent.

The new President swiftly signed a raft of measures reversing Trump’s policies.

Kamala Harris was sworn in as Vice-President ahead of Mr Biden. She is the first woman – and the first black and Asian-American person – to serve in the role, a heartbeat from the presidency.

The inauguration took place at the US Capitol. There was extra-tight security after the building was stormed by violent pro-Trump protesters in a deadly riot on January 6. Some 25,000

National Guards protected the ceremony, which missed the traditional hundreds of thousands of spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic. In his inaugural address, Biden said it was a day of “history and hope”.

“My whole soul is in putting America back together again,” he added.

Highlighting a message of unity after the turbulent Trump years, he promised to be a President “for all Americans” – including those who voted against him.

Among those attending the ceremony were three of his predecessors: Barack Obama – under whom Biden served for eight years as Vice-President – Bill Clinton and George W Bush, as well as Trump’s Vice-President, Mike Pence.

The inauguration ceremony included musical performances by Lady Gaga – who sang the national anthem – as well as Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.

In the afternoon, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris visited Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia to pay their respects to US war dead.

The new President’s motorcade then left for the White House. He walked the last block with his family, and hugged his wife Jill before entering their new home.

Biden later told reporters that Trump had written “a very generous letter” to him, adding: “Because it was private, I won’t talk about it until I talk to him.”

Trump was the first President not to attend his successor’s inauguration since 1869. He left the White House early on Wednesday, and flew to the nearby Andrews Air Force base. In his farewell address at the base, he highlighted what he regarded as the successes of his presidency. “What we’ve done has been amazing by any standard,” Trump said.

The 74-year-old then left for his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida, where he arrived later in the morning.

In his last hours as President, Trump granted clemency to more than 140 people, including his former adviser Steve Bannon, who had been facing fraud charges.

The political drama surrounding Trump is far from over. The US Senate is expected to put him on trial soon, following his record second impeachment by the House of Representatives for allegedly inciting the Capitol riot. On Tuesday, the Senate’s Republican leader, Mitch McConnell, said the mob had been provoked by Trump and fed lies. (BBC)