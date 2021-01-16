President happy with breakthrough in Henry boys’ murder

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has expressed confidence in the Guyana Police Force and Crime Chief, as he noted his satisfaction with the recent breakthrough in the brutal murders of teen cousins, Isaiah and Joel Henry. The mutilated bodies of the boys were found at the Cotton Tree backlands, on the West Coast Berbice, last September.

On Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised investigators to charge 19-year-old Akash Singh, called “Monkey” of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE); his stepbrother, 33-year-old Anil Sancharra, called “Dan Pole” and “Rasta” of D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB); and 34-year-old Vinod Gopaul, called “Magga”, of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

The trio did not have legal presentation; they were not required to plea to charges, and were remanded to prison until February 2, 2021, when the case will be called again at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court, in West Berbice.

“I have full confidence in the Guyana Police Force, and the abilities of the Crime Chief and his team, and I am very happy we have made such great progress on this matter, since this was very important for us nationally. It is now a big step forward, and I am very happy,” said President Ali.

The mutilated bodies of the Henry boys were found on September 6, 2020 in the Cotton Tree backdam, West Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). Their gruesome murders sparked a week of violent protests in that region.

On September 9, three days after the Henry boys were found, the body of Haresh Singh, 17, was found in a bloodied state as well, in the backdam of Number Three Village, hours after he left home on his motorcycle to take water for his relatives who were working on their farm.

His murder appears to have been an act of reprisal. Singh was found unconscious by his 12-year-old brother, while his motorcycle was found torched. He died while on the way to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

A post-mortem found that the Henry boys died from haemorrhage and shock, due to multiple incised wounds. The spine of both lads was severed, while they both sustained multiple chops about the body.

The killers also carved out a huge ‘X’ on Isaiah’s head, while they cut open Joel’s chest. It is suspected that the boys had died some 36 hours prior to being found.

The post-mortem on Singh indicated that he died from brain haemorrhage and blunt trauma to the head, compounded by compression injuries to the neck.