Miner found dead in old mining pit
POLICE are investigating the alleged drowning of Albert Nurse, 31, of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, which occurred on Thursday about 20:30 hours at Banana Landing Backdam, Middle Mazaruni River.
Reports indicate that on Thursday, at about 08:30 hours, another miner returned to his camp and saw Nurse laying in his hammock and asked him what he was doing there.
Nurse, who appeared to be intoxicated, allegedly jumped out of the hammock and ran away.
Police said his body was later discovered motionless in an old mining pit a few yards away from his camp. Law enforcement officials were summoned to the scene and found no marks of violence on the body.
The body is currently at the mortuary awaiting an autopsy as investigations continue.

Staff Reporter

