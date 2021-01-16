Mayors, deputy mayors sworn in

— President urges councils to be facilitators of development

COUNCILS are facilitators of development and should not be barriers, creating unnecessary bureaucracy, said Head of State, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, as the government embarks on a transformative agenda.

The Head of State issued the charge to the mayors and deputy mayors who were sworn in at his office on Friday.

He said investment has changed tremendously but the laws and building codes have remained constant. As such, he said Central Government will be working with the municipalities and Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to bring laws and regulations up to speed with the changing dynamics that exist.

“At the level of Central Government, we understand the changes that are taking place. The Capital City of Georgetown is not the same Capital City. The level of commerce, the sophistication of investment have changed tremendously; the type of office buildings have changed,” President Ali said.

He also noted that the length of time for the approval of building permits is appalling.

“In some instances, it stays at some town councils and city councils sometimes for two years or three years, so what we have to do now is to work collectively on creating a single-window approval system in keeping with international best practices, so very shortly we will be engaging you on the modernisation of the institutional infrastructure, legislative infrastructure to establish a single-window approval system for building permits and construction permits,” the President told the mayors and their deputies.

This, the President said, will greatly enhance competitiveness and improve the ease of business status.

“You have a partner in Central government for the development of the people of the country,” he said.

The President called on the mayors and deputy mayors to uphold their oath of office.

“The macro development agenda is critical because in most instances it acts as a direct impact or a direct link to what you do at the municipalities and town councils,” the President added.

He said Guyana is embarking on a transformative agenda that will see key and critical infrastructure link being created, rehabilitated and re-established in some cases.

These transformative infrastructures, he said, will aid in increasing productivity, efficiency, reduce the cost of doing business, create employment, and enhance the livelihood and welfare of all.

“It is therefore imperative that we all not only embrace the common development trajectory but that we consult as we talk and we share ideas to ensure that at the end of the day the people of Guyana get the best service,” the President said.

The sustainability and viability of the councils are issues Central Government will be looking at.

“The government has been providing direct help in the investments in many of the town councils but there is still a lot to be done and this can only be done through a facilitation process,” the Head of State noted.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony were Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Annand Persaud and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, among other senior officials.

The mayors and deputy mayors sworn in were: Georgetown: Mayor Ubraj Narine and Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore; Mabaruma: Mayor Chris Mark Phang and Deputy Mayor Carolyn Adelva Robinson; Anna Regina: Mayor Rajendra Lall Prabhulall and Deputy Mayor Lorna Fitzallen (elected); New Amsterdam: Mayor Winifred Heywood and Deputy Mayor Wainwright Mc Intosh; Rose Hall: Mayor Dave Budhu (elected) and Deputy Mayor Roydel Lewis (elected); Corriverton: Mayor Winston Roberts and Deputy Mayor Imran Amin; Bartica: Mayor Gifford Eldon Marshall and Deputy Mayor Arita Peggy Embleton; Mahdia: Mayor David Samuel Adams and Deputy Mayor Juewayne Mendonca-Burrowes; Linden: Mayor Waneka Odetta Arrindell and Deputy Mayor Wainewright Odida Bethune; and Lethem: Mayor John Theophillus Macedo and Deputy Mayor Debra Evadne King.