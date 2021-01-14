News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Father of one killed in Madewini crash
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Uriel Orlando Reynolds
Dead: Uriel Orlando Reynolds

A father of one was crushed to death in the minibus he was driving after it was hit from behind by a speeding vehicle on the Madewini Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, on Tuesday evening. Dead is Uriel Orlando Reynolds, 31, of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.  Reynolds’ wife, who was also inside the minibus, sustained a fractured right hand.  Reports indicate that Reynolds was driving minibus– PPP 3468. Police said the driver of a motor car was proceeding west on the highway when he collided with a pickup heading east, causing the driver of that pickup to lose

The minibus that Reynolds was driving, in the aftermath of the crash

control and collide with Reynold’s minibus. He was subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, along with another occupant of the minibus but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the drivers of the car and the pickup, respectively, and no trace of alcohol was found in their system. Reynolds’ father, Eion Reynolds, in a Facebook post, noted that his son’s feet “were crushed with gaping wounds all the way through the bone and compound fracture. Persons had to literally pull the front of the bus apart to free him from where he was pinned and bleeding.” Adding that his son only celebrated his 31st birthday in December 2020, the father said “He had so much to live for, including his seven-year-old son who will greatly miss him”. The father blamed speeding and reckless driving by other drivers for his son’s demise and called on the Guyana Police Force for a thorough investigation.
“This accident will not be swept under the rug like so many others; Justice will be served, if it’s the last thing I do,” the father asserted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.