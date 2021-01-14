Father of one killed in Madewini crash

A father of one was crushed to death in the minibus he was driving after it was hit from behind by a speeding vehicle on the Madewini Public Road, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, on Tuesday evening. Dead is Uriel Orlando Reynolds, 31, of Prashad Nagar, Georgetown. Reynolds’ wife, who was also inside the minibus, sustained a fractured right hand. Reports indicate that Reynolds was driving minibus– PPP 3468. Police said the driver of a motor car was proceeding west on the highway when he collided with a pickup heading east, causing the driver of that pickup to lose

control and collide with Reynold’s minibus. He was subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, along with another occupant of the minibus but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the drivers of the car and the pickup, respectively, and no trace of alcohol was found in their system. Reynolds’ father, Eion Reynolds, in a Facebook post, noted that his son’s feet “were crushed with gaping wounds all the way through the bone and compound fracture. Persons had to literally pull the front of the bus apart to free him from where he was pinned and bleeding.” Adding that his son only celebrated his 31st birthday in December 2020, the father said “He had so much to live for, including his seven-year-old son who will greatly miss him”. The father blamed speeding and reckless driving by other drivers for his son’s demise and called on the Guyana Police Force for a thorough investigation.

“This accident will not be swept under the rug like so many others; Justice will be served, if it’s the last thing I do,” the father asserted.