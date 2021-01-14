— says President Ali as Majeed Hussain laid to rest

By Tamica Garnett

PEOPLE’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) stalwart and “foot-soldier”, Majeed Hussain, was remembered as one of the party’s most tireless workers, and President Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday, said that Hussein’s “legacy can never die” as he paid his last respect to the distinguished comrade.

The President was among a number of persons who turned out in their numbers to pay their last respect to Hussain at a simple ceremony held at Freedom House on Robb Street, prior to Hussain being laid to rest at the Cummings Lodge Cemetery, on the lower East Coast Demerara.

Hussain died on Saturday at age of 59 after losing his battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Since his passing, Hussain has been remembered as a dedicated worker who was committed to the cause of the upliftment of the Guyanese people, with his passing being mourned by his party comrades in the PPP/C, as well as some within the Parliamentary Opposition.

“Majeed was not just a comrade and a friend, he was my brother. He served Guyana well, he gave surplus service to all Guyanese all across the country,” President Ali expressed during the brief ceremony at Freedom House.

“We thank his family for sharing him with us and allowing Guyana to benefit from the service of Majeed. His legacy can never die. He did well for Guyana, he did well for the PPP/C and we love him dearly,” the President said.

Aside from President Ali, the event was attended by several members of the PPP/C executive, as well as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, and leader of the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Lennox Shuman.

“Majeed and I have known each other for a while. We come from different political parties, but I think we called each other friends, and to a great extent more like brothers based on how we interacted. I knew him since I was a Toshao, before I was politically affiliated and even after we started the LJP, he would call me brother and hug me,” Shuman shared.

He added: “Majeed never really cared what political party you are from, he treated everyone the same way. I remember seeing him at the [General Rlections] recount and he would bring water and food for everyone. Just about everyone he talked to he touched, and what he was most passionate about was seeing Guyana move forward, and that is one of the most admirable quality to find from such a nationalist. So, I had to be here to honour the passing of a friend.”

The body arrived at the location around 14:00hrs, transported in a bus from the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), with his casket clad in a PPP/C flag. The attendees, most of them dressed in black, but some in red to represent the party’s colour, sang the Party song “Oh Fighting Man” and other melodies.

“We gon miss you”, “Nobody can’t replace you” and “Sleep in peace Majeed” were some of the comments expressed by some of the tearful persons as they paid their final respects.

Attorney-General, Anil Nandalall described Hussain as someone who was an important part of the party’s machinery.

“Majeed’s role in the equation is a fundamental one. We have to keep his legacy alive by continuing to do the type of work he led by example in doing. He has left a vacuum that we will take a long time to fill in our party,” Nandall stated.

He added: “Majeed was one of those party members who play a role that is not necessarily known and recognised outside of the party machinery. These are the comrades whose work and dedication and struggle are not necessarily broadcast and reflected in the national news media, but they are the ones who build the foundation, who oil the party machinery, who deliver the great result.”