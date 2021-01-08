Flood receding at Charity 

By Indrawattie Natram

PROMPT action by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) Administration has led to the receding of the flood at Charity on the Essequibo Coast. On a visit to the community on Thursday, the Guyana Chronicle observed that many areas that were inundated have now been drained, and residents were seen cleaning their lower flats and disinfecting their yards. The water began to recede after engineers attached to the Regional Administration installed a pump at Charity.

The decision to install the pump was made by Minister of Agriculture Mustapha Zulfikar after he visited the community on Monday. During the minister’s visit, several lands, particularly in the Charity squatting area, were submerged. Regional officials were ordered to transfer the pump at Windsor Castle to Charity to assist in draining the flood-affected areas. The minister also announced that planting materials will be given to the affected residents.

According to residents, the move to install a high-capacity pump in the area was prudent. They also commended the major stakeholders for their prompt action. One resident, Ericka Benjamin, said her kitchen garden was under water since Boxing Day, and she lost more than 16 chickens. Although the water is receding gradually, Benjamin is fearful of water-borne diseases. “It’s like now we have to start from scratch. I lost my kitchen garden; all the fowl dead,” she said.

Another resident, Yogeeta Lall, said that she, too, was tremendously affected by the flooding. She explained that it was the worst the community has ever experienced. “We does get flooding; but you know, not so bad. This was the worst; we had to just pray and hope for the best,” Lall said.

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), along with the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), is assessing the losses of the residents, and assistance will be provided where necessary. The Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry Limited (GBTI) has also distributed 50 food hampers and cleaning detergents to the affected residents.