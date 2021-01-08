US Admiral to meet President Ali, other senior gov’t officials

AS part of the US continued commitment to Guyana and its security, US Navy Admiral, Craig Faller, commander of US Southern Command, will visit Guyana January 11-13. According to a release from the US Embassy in Georgetown, Admiral will meet with government and defence leaders and discuss the bilateral security partnership between the US and Guyana.

During his stay, Admiral Faller is scheduled to meet with President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess. The Admiral will also take part in the signing of an Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement between the two countries’ militaries, which will pave the way for the exchange of goods or services of equal value to support future bilateral defence cooperation.

The US and Guyana have a longstanding history of security cooperation. The defense partnership between the two countries includes collaboration against regional threats and challenges, capacity-building engagements, bilateral training, expertise exchanges, exercises, and participation in military education programmes, the release noted.

During Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo’s visit in 2020, the two countries signed a Shiprider agreement which allows for maritime cooperation between the two countries.

US Southern Command’s top military leader last visited the country in 2017, when Guyana became the first South American nation to host the Caribbean Nations Security Conference.

The command is one of the Department of Defense’s six geographically-focused unified commands with responsibility for U.S. military operations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, as well as security cooperation with defense and public-security forces in the region.

Admiral Craig Faller is a native of Fryburg, Pennsylvania and 1983 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering. He is also a 1990 graduate of the Naval Postgraduate School with a Master’s in National Security Affairs (Strategic Planning).

At sea, Admiral Faller served as Reactor Electrical Division Officer, Electrical Officer and Reactor Training Assistant aboard USS South Carolina (CGN 37); Operations Officer aboard USS Peterson (DD 969); Station Officer aboard USS Enterprise (CVN 65), and Executive Officer of USS John Hancock (DD 981).

As Commanding Officer of USS Stethem (DDG 63), he deployed to the Arabian Gulf and participated in maritime interception operations in support of United Nations sanctions against Iraq. During his tour as Commanding Officer of USS Shiloh (CG 67), he assisted victims of the devastating tsunami off Indonesia. Finally, as Commander, John C. Stennis Strike Group / Carrier Strike Group Three, he deployed to the Middle East supporting Operations New Dawn (Iraq) and Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan).

Admiral Faller has earned various personal, unit, service and campaign awards.