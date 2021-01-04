News Archives
Schools to ‘reopen’ virtually today
Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Form students are scheduled to return to school from today
SCHOOLS are set to be reopened virtually today, and according to Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, all systems are in place for those who have to return to school physically, as well as those who will be learning via virtual means.
The Learning Channel is also scheduled to re-commence broadcasting in a time-tabled format as part of the multi-faceted virtual engagement of those learners who will be at home. Minister Manickchand, during a telephone interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Sunday, said that her ministry has been in contact with the varying officials at all levels on a constant basis, and the reopening will simply be a continuation of the ongoing systems that have been in place.

“This has been an ongoing exercise, in terms of making people ready. We haven’t just treated it as a one-off; we have been having frequent meetings with the Regional Education Officers (REDOs), who, in turn, have been meeting with their head teachers about what is expected, and how we can continue to keep the children safe and ready,” the Education Minister noted.
Public schools across Guyana were closed for the Christmas Term from December 18, 2020, and this included for the Grades 10, 11 and 12 students, who were attending classes at schools, as well as for the teaching that was being conducted virtually by varying means.

Minister Manickchand noted that in the case of students who will be returning to dormitory schools, COVID-19 testing has already commenced for them.
“We are on top of things like that. Persons went home, and they’re now back, so we’re now testing them back again,” she noted.
For the teachers who are engaging students from home, Minister Manickchand said the ministry has been monitoring those situations as well.
“The teachers are submitting not only work plans, but what have they been doing; how are they doing. And to the extent of where are they in terms of their content delivery, and how that’s going to work, we pretty much know for every classroom, in every school, we know how they have been engaging; we know how many children have been engaging, and how many have not,” she said.

