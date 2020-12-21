Verbal agreement in place for Joshua-Fury, says promoter Hearn

THERE is a verbal agreement in place for Anthony Joshua to fight Tyson Fury in a heavyweight unification bout, with promoter Eddie Hearn seemingly suggesting the Middle East as the likely venue.

Joshua’s ninth-round stoppage of Kubrat Pulev last week kept him on a collision course with Fury, who has not fought since defeating Deontay Wilder to claim the WBC title, which is the only belt Joshua does not own.

Wilder has a rematch clause he can trigger for a third fight with Fury, however, Joshua’s promoter Hearn is insistent the only bout either camp is concerned about is one that will crown a Briton as the undisputed champion.

Speaking at the post-fight news conference for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s victory over Callum Smith, Hearn said: “They’ve been ongoing none stop, the next move is drafting of agreements which is going on right now.

“[There’s] a lot of work to do on that but only minor points in my opinion to resolve. So I think you’ll see over the next few weeks getting into that position where we can get into the market place and look at where that fight might take place. But as I’ve said before no one is looking at another fight from either team other than that one.”

Asked about a verbal agreement, he added: “Yes, yes I mean we have a verbal.

“AJ has a fighting exclusive with Sky, Fury with BT, in America Fury with ESPN, AJ with DAZN. Minor again, then the silly stuff, who walks out first, who gets the better changing room. AJ thinks he’s the A side, Fury thinks he’s the A side.

Anthony Joshua [is the A side] – when you talk about as a global brand and the biggest draw globally in that fight, it’s clear it’s AJ. He has three of the belts – this is why AJ could fight in December and Fury couldn’t.

“It depends where it could take place, if it’s in the Middle East I think Ramadan runs until mid-May so the end of May, early June is target for that fight. If it’s in the UK May-June is great as well.

“But the only way that fight can take place in the UK is if 90,000 fans can attend. Even then guys could be taking 50 per cent of the purse in another territory, but right now with the UK going into another lockdown, who knows if we’ll see those kind of numbers?”(Sportsmax).