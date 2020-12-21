20 new COVID-19 cases

GUYANA has now recorded 6,125 cases of the virus, COVID-19, after 20 new cases were recorded from 162 new tests, according to the Ministry of Health. The Ministry’s daily COVID-19 dashboard reflected that there are currently 806 active cases. The newer cases were recorded in 13 males and seven females. They were also distributed across Region One (one case), Region Four (eight cases), Region Seven (one case), Region Eight (one case), Region Nine (five cases) and Region 10 (four cases).

So far, 5319 infected persons have recovered, an additional 14 persons over the 24-hour period. Many of the persons infected with the virus are said to be asymptomatic, that is, they are not exhibiting any symptoms. However, seven patients are now being kept at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Infectious Diseases hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown. There are 20 persons in institutional quarantine, 36 in institutional isolation and 604 in home isolation. No additional deaths have been recorded; therefore the number of deaths remain at 159.

The updated COVID–19 Emergency Measures (No. Nine) are in force from December 1, 2020 until December 31, 2020. They may be extended or amended by notice of the Minister of Health, after an assessment of the prevailing public health conditions of the pandemic. As per these current measures however, all persons are required to wear face masks when leaving their homes. Physical distancing and adequate sanitisation are also important. The current curfew is 22:30 hours to 04:00 hours. Persons with symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to call the COVID-19 hotline numbers: 231-1166; 226-7480; or 180/181 for assistance.