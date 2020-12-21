Gloomy Christmas for city vendors

–decreased spending power due to pandemic blamed

By Naomi Parris

CHRISTMAS in Guyana is one of the most highly-anticipated holidays of the year. Around this time, Guyanese are known to be extravagant with shopping and decorating for the holidays and the new year. However, with the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the holidays this year appear gloomy for some. The pandemic brought many of the festive traditions to which many have grown accustomed to a halt.

The Guyana Chronicle recently took to the streets of Georgetown and spoke to a few vendors who described this year’s Christmas season to be a “blue” one, as many persons are still grappling with the effects of the pandemic. Nicola Hazelwood, a vendor who has set up shop on Camp Street, told this publication that while the Christmas season is approaching, business is still very slow.

“For now, I don’t know what happen; I don’t know if people aren’t getting enough money yet or what, but they’re not spending that magnitude. And on the road, if you walk on the pave, you could walk freely,” she said. “Sales are a little slow right now; I don’t know if it gone pick up later down in the month, but for now, it a little slow,” Hazelwood stressed.

The woman, who sells top-tier seasonings, noted that although sales are not too bright, she will still be celebrating Christmas this year, but quietly and safely, and is advising other Guyanese to do the same amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “I am telling everybody, Christmas is not about how much thing you got in your house; it is about the peace and the love, and sharing with your family. It’s not about six thousand blind and them kind of thing,” she said.

Anita Kendall, a young vendor who sells on the Camp Street pavement, said, “Since the COVID-19 has started, business has been on- and-off; one time it slow, but I work through that.”

She added: “Things are much better now, because I’ve noticed people are shopping a little, and are maneuvering as usual around the town.” Meanwhile in Bourda Market, Jean Balram, who sells egg,s noted that business has been “tough” this time around as opposed to last year. Balram is accustomed to getting the ‘rush’ during this season, as many Guyanese are usually stocking up on ingredients to prepare their cakes and holiday meals.

“Everybody scared to come out to buy; the price right now is the same price for a long time; it isn’t raised,” the woman said. Ms. Roberts, a fruits vendor in Bourda Market disclosed that this year, the holidays does not feel very “Christmassy”, since business is very slow. The woman explained that the Christmas season is considered to be a peak time for her, since many Guyanese are known to stock up on juicy apples and grapes to add to their Christmas menus. However, she stated that sales have been slow.

Another vendor who gave her name as Carol was asked how she has been managing during the pandemic. In response, she said, “Well for me it was kind of tough; you just have to fight your way to make it through. Right now sales are not of the best, but I am hoping that it will be better.” Carol who plies her trade on the Regent Street pavement said that even with the Christmas season upon us, sales have not yet picked up as she would have hoped. “People are buying, but things are kind of slow, and you know, we just trying with whatever. People aren’t really getting money to shop as they would like to, but everybody still trying,” she said.