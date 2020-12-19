GABF to focus on strategic development, return to court in 2021

…First virtual AGM hailed a success

THE Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) hailed its first virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) a success.

The AGM was co-chaired by GABF president Michael Singh and GABF General Secretary Patrick Haynes, with GABF executive board in attendance.

Singh began the proceedings by addressing the unique circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prevented the AGM taking place physically this year.

GABF reacted swiftly when the COVID-19 pandemic became a crisis, reacting on cancellation of events and rescheduling others, while preparing a detailed roadmap for return to action later on, and always in consultation with all stakeholders as well as taking into account the health of participants.

“The pandemic hit the whole world and our societies in a way we could never imagine 10 months ago,” Haynes said.

Hayne further noted that “sport is no exception and we have all been struggling to support basketball in Guyana; to support our athletes to prepare for the upcoming Basketball World Cup Qualifies, Youth qualifiers and other National competitions; and of course also to support and help the different sub-associations – Berbice, Georgetown and Linden, and our affiliates namely the coaches and officials councils.”

The AGM was presented with reports by the president – Year in Review. Vice-president of Marketing, Alex Graham, presented the new strategy for the creation of a Marketing Commission that will be tasked with responsibilities of sponsorship, marketing, corporate identity and the rebranding of the GABF including their digital assets and events.

Technical Coordinator Junior Hercules presented the roadmap for return to play utilising the guidelines provided by FIBA.

Meanwhile, Hayne presented the GABF Strategy 2019-2027 with focus on the three main priorities: Empowering Sub-Associations, Women in Basketball and Enlarging the GABF family. The strategic roadmap included developing youth basketball, building 3×3 basketball, reshaping national club competitions, building a centre of excellence for the GABF national club championship (MECCA), and creating sustainable financial growth.

The GABF General Secretary also updated the members on regional and international activities outlined by FIBA, including the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers and the 2021 FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup Qualifiers planned for 2021, along with the Women in Basketball initiative by FIBA Americas – Adelante Women’s Forum and the increased allotment of FIBA Game Officials for Guyana.

“The GABF is strengthened by the work done in each of the regions in Guyana. Our commitment is to aid their empowerment and it was important to have the opportunity to listen to their specific set of circumstances and exchange ideas to maximise growth,” the Federation’s General Secretary lamented.