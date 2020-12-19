Hemraj blasts 87 to lead Somerset Cavaliers to US Open T20 semis

CHANDRAPAUL Hemraj blasted his way to his second half-century to lead his team Somerset Cavaliers to the semi-finals of the US Open T20 tournament in the US.

The national cricketer who is in-form helped to spearhead the defending champions to a 120-run win against Punjab Blues yesterday. It was their third win in as many games. The Punjab side won the toss and opted to field, which proved to be the wrong call. Hemraj, who had scored 50 from 25 balls in his first game on Tuesday and 43 on Thursday was again in a no-nonsense mood. He belted 87 runs in the second-wicket partnership of 134 with Aaron Jones who made 91 (3x4s, 8x6s).

Hemraj who had the best strike rate for his team took just 39 balls to reach his score, after hitting six fours and a a similar number of sixes.

Andre Russell, who faced six balls, was left not out on three as the team ended their 20 overs on 216-4.

In reply, it was another Guyanese who took the reins. National left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie picked up 2-8 off four overs to undermine the middle order of Punjab Blues. This left them without the firepower to chase down the total. In the end, they finished their 20 overs on 96-5. Today Somerset Cavaliers are back in action.

A number of Guyanese are playing in the competition. On Tuesday, Christopher Barnwell struck a match-winning unbeaten half-century for 22 Yards against Brampton Pacers. In that game Kevin Sinclair (2-17), Devendra Bishoo (2-21) and Ashmead Nedd (1-13) all finished with wickets for 22 Yards.