News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Hemraj blasts 87 to lead Somerset Cavaliers to US Open T20 semis
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Chandrapaul Hemraj is on fire in the US.
Chandrapaul Hemraj is on fire in the US.

CHANDRAPAUL Hemraj blasted his way to his second half-century to lead his team Somerset Cavaliers to the semi-finals of the US Open T20 tournament in the US.
The national cricketer who is in-form helped to spearhead the defending champions to a 120-run win against Punjab Blues yesterday. It was their third win in as many games. The Punjab side won the toss and opted to field, which proved to be the wrong call.  Hemraj, who had scored 50 from 25 balls in his first game on Tuesday and 43 on Thursday was again in a no-nonsense mood. He belted 87 runs in the second-wicket partnership of 134 with Aaron Jones who made 91 (3x4s, 8x6s).
Hemraj who had the best strike rate for his team took just 39 balls to reach his score, after hitting six fours and a a similar number of sixes.
Andre Russell, who faced six balls, was left not out on three as the team ended their 20 overs on 216-4.

In reply, it was another Guyanese who took the reins. National left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie picked up 2-8 off four overs to undermine the middle order of Punjab Blues. This left them without the firepower to chase down the total. In the end, they finished their 20 overs on 96-5. Today Somerset Cavaliers are back in action.
A number of Guyanese are playing in the competition. On Tuesday, Christopher Barnwell struck a match-winning unbeaten half-century for 22 Yards against Brampton Pacers. In that game Kevin Sinclair (2-17), Devendra Bishoo (2-21) and Ashmead Nedd (1-13) all finished with wickets for 22 Yards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.