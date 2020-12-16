News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Christian missionaries die in Soesdyke/Linden Highway crash
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Dead: Cornelis and Bernice Rozema
Dead: Cornelis and Bernice Rozema

A SEPTUAGENARIAN couple lost their lives Tuesday evening in an accident on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
Dead are Cornelis Rozema, 79, and Bernice Rozema, 75. The Christian missionaries lived at Hararuni Village, located about a mile off the Linden Highway.
Reports indicated that Cornelis was driving at the time and might have missed a turn which caused him to swerve into the path of a truck. The accident occurred at about 20:00h and the couple were reportedly killed on impact. At the scene the bodies were lying on the road covered in sheets. Reports indicated that Cornelis moved to Guyana from Aruba several years ago. Police are also speculating that the driver might have fallen asleep while driving, resulting in the accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief) (a.g)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.