Christian missionaries die in Soesdyke/Linden Highway crash

A SEPTUAGENARIAN couple lost their lives Tuesday evening in an accident on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

Dead are Cornelis Rozema, 79, and Bernice Rozema, 75. The Christian missionaries lived at Hararuni Village, located about a mile off the Linden Highway.

Reports indicated that Cornelis was driving at the time and might have missed a turn which caused him to swerve into the path of a truck. The accident occurred at about 20:00h and the couple were reportedly killed on impact. At the scene the bodies were lying on the road covered in sheets. Reports indicated that Cornelis moved to Guyana from Aruba several years ago. Police are also speculating that the driver might have fallen asleep while driving, resulting in the accident.