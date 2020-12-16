Father of three killed in motorcycle accident

CLIFTON Sukhoo, 60, a shopkeeper and former labourer of Lot 70 New Street, Cumberland, East Canje Berbice died in an accident on Tuesday and his relatives are calling on the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into the incident. The father of three was struck by a CBR motorcycle while he was attempting to turn into New Street Cumberland on his motorcycle, moments after leaving a mechanic workshop. According to eyewitnesses, at around 12:30 hrs, Sukhoo was turning into his street on his blue scooter motorcycle when a CBR motorcycle, which had just overtaken a car and was allegedly speeding, struck him and flung him several feet into the air. He reportedly died on the spot. “He did coming from the workshop and as he swing across to go in the street, the CBR overtake the car and hit he flush. He pitch like

30-40 feet and he head smash up… when I pick he up to put he in the car, he did done dead already,” said Mahadeo Jattan, a brother of the deceased.

The CBR rider also suffered injuries and was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Jattan noted that, in the past, persons causing accidents, on many occasions, got off on bail and their cases would drag on until they are dismissed. He is calling on the police to ensure his family gets justice.

“He lost he wife and three months now he son hang he self; now he gone before we could even say good bye. We want justice fuh he and he three children that left without parents; we not taking this easy cause we don’t want hear some $100,000 bail he get and deh free while we brother dead,” Jattan said.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the rider of the CBR motorcycle is a teacher at a secondary school in New Amsterdam and hails from East Canje. Sukhoo was described as a hardworking and caring individual. He leaves to mourn his three children.

An investigation into the accident is currently ongoing.