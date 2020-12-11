News Archives
Guyana develops online travel form
Security Adviser to the Minister of Home Affairs, Harry Gill and Home Affairs Ministry Research Officer, Kavita Bhowani during the virtual meeting with CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (Delano Williams photo)
TRAVELLERS to Guyana will eventually be required to complete a new online Embarkation/Disembarkation (ED) form prior to arrival, as the country aims to resume commercial travel and enhance security from all forms of threats. The initiative, spearheaded by Security Adviser to the Minister of Home Affairs, Harry Gill, was discussed with stakeholders at a meeting on Thursday at the Home Affairs Ministry, Brickdam Boardroom. Home Affairs Ministry Research Officer, Kavita Bhowani, stated that the initiative is focused on enhancing Guyana’s screening and security process at the airports. She explained that the collection, processing and screening of passenger information is essential while noting that the development of the Online ED Card Application will enhance travellers’ screening process and harmonise the electronic transmission of passenger information to the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) in CARICOM.
CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security in a virtual presentation, explained that after the form is filed online, the visitor will receive two receipts via email – one for customs and the other for immigration.

Stakeholders at the meeting

These receipts may be printed, or saved to a mobile device, and presented to authorities at the airports on arrival or departure. The information requested includes travel history, contact information and health screening to complete the risk assessment process for COVID-19, to ensure the safety of visitors. Meanwhile, Gill explained that the introduction of the online ED form is one of many initiatives being implemented by government, towards a digital transformation of public sector services, to improve operational efficiencies and the ease of doing business for Guyanese, visitors and potential investors. Noting that the system is currently being used in Barbados, the security adviser explained that it is important for countries to develop digital platforms as they navigate the unprecedented effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic which demands that they become more resilient and agile in implementing solutions to protect the health and well-being of citizens.

Through the introduction of the online ED form, he noted that Guyana will be able to offer travellers a smooth, safe, and contactless transit through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). The Online ED Card Application will be developed by CARICOM IMPACS in consultation with key stakeholders. The application will be used as a critical tool to capture Advance Passenger Information (API) that can assist Guyana in the processing, and screening of travellers and the decision-making process. In attendance at the meeting were CJIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramesh Ghir; Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Director at CJIA, Stanley Philips; Director of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s Air Transport Management, Saeed Suliman; Head of the Policy and Research Unit Ministry of Home Affairs, Courtney Samuels; Strategy and Policy Unit Economist of the Tourism and Commerce Ministry, Isaiah Gangadeen, and Head of Immigration Superintendent, Dennis Stephens.

