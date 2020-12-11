Zorg-en-Vlight residents to get street lights for Christmas

MINISTER within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, announced that the Pomeroon-Supenaam region will be getting more street lights for Christmas. He was at the time speaking at the President Irfaan Ali ministerial outreach held on Wednesday in the boardroom of the Regional Democratic Council at Anna Regina. Speaking on public infrastructure, Minister Indar said two contracts were awarded at the cost of $8 million for the continuation of street lights projects in the region. The project has already commenced and will be completed before Christmas. This is one of the many infrastructure works that are ongoing by the ministry to further enhance the region.

Other public infrastructure works earmarked for the region include a $50 million road project and $45M rip rap sea defence at Suddie. The Supenaam Waterfront Development Project will be further enhanced and developed. When this newspaper visited the site where the street lights are being erected, workers were busy planting the poles. Residents around the Annandale and Queenstown areas were happy about the project. “We are happy for the continuation of the street lights which guide drivers and secure our community during the night. We are thankful…” One resident in Annandale said. Workers on site said that planting of the poles will take approximately two weeks after which the lights will be placed. Several communities within the Pomeroon-Supenaam region benefitted from street lights. The lights have tremendously boosted security in these communities.