Police Force job satisfaction survey commences Sunday
Bicycle police on patrol on Camp Street Georgetown
Bicycle police on patrol on Camp Street Georgetown

THE Ministry of Home Affairs will be launching and conducting an electronic job satisfaction survey within the Guyana Police Force.
This survey will be conducted for a period of three weeks beginning on Sunday, December 13, 2020.
The online survey can be found on the ministry’s website at https://moha.gov.gy/.

“We propose to determine the level of satisfaction of the employees in the workplace and what are the probable measures to be taken based on the responses to the survey. This is important in order to identify resorts in order to motivate higher performance as we seek to maintain law and order in Guyana,” the Force’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Assistant Commissioner, Royston Andries-Junor noted.
The assistant commissioner said that it is crucial to retain an effective and proficient workforce since it is critical to the institution’s performance.

Staff Reporter

