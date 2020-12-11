One arrested in contractor’s murder

ONE person is in police custody as investigations continue into the murder of 60-year-old Peter Gonsalves which occurred Monday last on Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

Gonsalves, a building contractor and father of three, of Pere Street, Kitty Georgetown was gunned down on Monday night in front of a liquor restaurant in Garnett Street during a confrontation with bandits, who made good their escape with his black and white Honda XR motorcycle, CJ 600. Reports indicated that Gonsalves, who was shot multiple times, was pronounced dead by the Emergency Medical Technician (EMTs) who visited the scene. Gonsalves had left home on his motorcycle with one of his colleagues as a pillion rider to make a purchase when he was attacked.

The pillion rider escaped unharmed when Gonsalves decided to stop in front of the bar after he realised he was being followed by the bandits. Soon after stopping, he was confronted by the robbers. Police said the motorcyclist was proceeding west along Garnett Street when he was attacked by two men on a motorcycle, one of whom was armed with a hand gun. He was shot several times, after which he fell to the ground. Further information revealed that after the victim was shot and the pillion rider fell to the ground, the motorcycle was taken by the two bandits who made good their escape.