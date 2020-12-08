News Archives
City Hall yet to receive funds for annual Christmas clean-up
Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine
– says Mayor

MAYOR of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, has said that City Hall is yet to receive the promised funds from the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to commence clean-up exercises for the Christmas season. Subject minister, Nigel Dharamlall, on Tuesday last, announced that $75 million will be allocated towards Christmas clean-up activities nationwide this year.
“We have not received any correspondence; we have not received any money. We normally would receive some finances from the ministry to conduct our annual Christmas clean-up of the city, but we are yet to receive such finances,” Mayor Narine told this newspaper on Monday.

The Mayor further noted that he was contacted on Monday morning by the Advisor to the Public Security Minister, Harry Gill, who indicated his interest in meeting with the Mayor to further discuss the City’s Christmas clean-up exercise. “I wanted to know if the Ministries are doing the cleanup exercise. I don’t know exactly what is happening but it seems like the ministries have a collective way to move forward. I am here to support, I am ready to meet and I am ready to commence the annual Christmas clean-up but I need funding to do so” Mayor Narine posited.

Staff Reporter

