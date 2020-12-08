Body of ex-GuySuCo worker found in canal

THE body of Chubbylall Kumar, 52, called “Gomes”, of New Area Canefield, East Canje, Region Six, was discovered in a canal at Bamfield Village, Number 19 Road, East Coast Berbice, on Monday.Police Commander Jairam Ramlakhan said the discovery was made just after 07:30hrs.

According to reports, Kumar was employed as a plumber by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and was attached to the Rose Hall Estate where he worked until the entity was closed by the previous administration. According to relatives, he experienced a mental breakdown and had wandered off on Sunday. A search was launched but he was not found until Monday morning.

According to Ramlakhan, no marks of violence were visible on the parts of his body that were exposed. Kumar was clad in cream short pants, multi-coloured brief and a green face mask, which covered perfectly his nose and mouth. A dark blue vest and a peach shirt were seen a few meters away from the body. The body was taken to Arokium Funeral Home pending a post-mortem. Kumar leaves to mourn his wife and two daughters.