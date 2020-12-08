– regulations aim to curb spread of coronavirus – says Task Force Director

AMIDST complaints from small bar owners that they are suffering immense losses after being closed for about eight months, Director of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), Colonel Nazrul Hussain, emphasised that the body is only trying to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Recently, the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, contended that bars should not be operational because one would have to remove one’s mask in order to drink, and most bars are based indoors where the potential for spread is much greater.

Subsequently, several small bar owners complained that the extended closure has been affecting their livelihoods, resulting in the need to furlough some employees. In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle on Monday, the Colonel said, “We are cognisant of their (bar owners and employees) livelihoods but that activity is not conducive to restricting the spread of COVID-19.”

He emphasised that while there are no restrictions on the sale of alcohol, the public imbibing of alcohol and gathering in public spaces present the issue. This, he said, can contribute to the spread of the virus.

Successive gazetted COVID-19 orders have stated that these places are to remain closed. According to Paragraph Two (2) Section One (1) of the current COVID-19 emergency measures, bars and rum shops are to remain closed until the end of the year.

But Colonel Hussain emphasised that there is no “singling out” of bars; the emphasis, he said, is on trying to reduce the spread of the infection.

Colonel Hussain also related that so far, 68 bars have been issued with warning letters from the task force for breaching the COVID-19 measures. The Guyana Chronicle understands that less than half of these bars have been issued with their second and final warning letter.

The next course of action, after being issued with the final warning letter, is for the task force to close these businesses. It is the responsibility of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to ensure the citizens and businesses comply with the COVID-19 measures. These enforcement measures have not, however, been very stringent.

President of the Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG), Mitra Ramkumar, also told this newspaper that the body did not advocate for the reopening of bars since this could potentially place a lot of persons in danger.

“A lot of times when people start drinking, they get very relaxed and you almost forget all of the rules and that’s where the virus could take over,” Ramkumar posited. THAG has been advocating for the relief of the tourism and hospitality industry, which bars and entertainment spots fall under the purview of. However, the body was mainly interested in the reopening of interior lodges, which cater to small groups of people. The body also advocated for restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity for indoor dining. “We didn’t want to advocate for something that would put people at great danger,” Mitra said.