Man, 52, kills self over girl, 14

A 52-year-old boat captain stabbed himself to death, on Monday, after he chopped a 36-year-old housewife of Riverview Ruimveldt, Georgetown, because she refused his advances towards her 14 year-old daughter. Dead is Jeffrey Narine of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD). Wounded is Michelle Russell, who is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Police said investigations revealed that, on Monday, about 09:00h, Narine visited the home of Russell and “told her if he do not get to be with her daughter who is 14 years old, he will kill her and also kill her daughter.” Police said Russell rebuked him and told him he cannot have a relationship with her daughter after which Narine left the house.

Police said that, at about 13:00h, the same day, Russell was at home with her reputed husband, a fisherman, along with others, when Narine entered the yard, armed with two cutlasses in his hand and a knife in his right side pants waist. He then proceeded to the apartment of Russell and dealt her a chop with the cutlass to the right side of her abdomen and on her left hand.

The boat captain then left the yard “saying he will kill someone.” The victim was immediately taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The perpetrator then walked away and sat on a bench in front of a shop and upon seeing the police, he stabbed himself in the neck and bled to death.

As a result of his action, the paramedics were summoned and they pronounced Narine dead at the scene. The body was subsequently taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour and is awaiting an autopsy.