President calls for healing as Haresh Singh laid to rest
President Dr. Irfaan Ali views Singh's remains
PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has called for healing and unification as he stressed that the dastardly acts which led to the deaths of teenagers Haresh Singh and Joel and Isaiah Henry must never happen again.

The Head of State, who had earlier flown via helicopter to Region Six, made the remarks while paying final respects to Singh during the viewing of his remains at the Persaud’s Funeral Home,  at  Cheddie Jagan Street, (formerly Charlotte Street),  New Amsterdam, Berbice.
Singh was found murdered on September 7 in the backlands of Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice. The mutilated bodies of the Henry cousins were found days before.

“Today is another sad day in our country. I share the sorrow and would have made many statements on this issue.  I believe the Guyana Police Force, with requested support from regional institutions and the British Government, will allow us to bring all these criminals, who perpetrated these acts, to justice,” the President told reporters after the viewing.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali interacts with relatives of Haresh Singh

In the memory of the three young men, whose life were snuffed out prematurely, he urged Guyanese to come together, united and as one.
“It has to unify our efforts so there will not be a repeat of such horrific incidents. As President, I will assure you that my government will work day and night to bring people together through policies and programmes…. merging the culture is important in creating that Guyanese identity. We have to reflect on these incidents and ensure that we build a mechanism in our society. Ensure that we strengthen our society by ensuring that there will not be a reoccurrence,” President Ali said.
He also noted the countless persons who sustained injuries during the protests which started as a result of the murder of the Henry boys.

“Some of whom are faced with difficulties as they cannot fend for themselves. However, persons affected in various ways will be contacted. Personally, I have connected with many after seeing many postings on social media.  We have to connect as a government… especially those who would have lost severely and would have sustained severe injuries,” the President said.

Meanwhile, following the viewing which attracted the presence of Regional Chairman, Permaul David Armogan, along with relatives namely, Raywattie Parsram (great aunt), Ramnouth Sahadeo, Valdomiro Leite, Nadram Singh, (uncles), Deodat Singh (brother) and other relatives, the casket was transported to Lot 8 Public Road, Number Three Village for a Hindu religious service prior to burial at Number Three Cemetery.

Singh’s death followed the horrific slayings of the Henry cousins, Joel and Isaiah.

According to the police, Singh had left home on his motorcycle to attend his farm in the Backdam of No. Three Village, West Coast Berbice. Sometime after his relatives saw smoke arising from the said backdam and left to enquire, when they discovered his body lying motionless and bleeding from the nose. His motorcycle was also discovered burnt.

Several persons have been detained in connection with the death of the young man.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
