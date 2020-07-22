Ruel Johnson arrested, released on station bail

– Police launch investigation into alleged rape

SUB-EDITOR of Kaieteur News, Ruel Johnson, was, on Tuesday, arrested for an alleged rape report that was filed at the Albertown Police Station.

He was later released on an undisclosed amount of station bail, pending investigation.

Commander of ‘A’ Division, Phillip Azore, told the Guyana Chronicle that the report was made at the Albertown Police Station early Tuesday, and Johnson was subsequently arrested and brought in for questioning.

Following interrogation, Johnson was released and the police have now launched a probe into the matter.

A source told this publication that the report was made by an ex-girlfriend of Johnson.

This matter was made public just about two weeks ago, when Youth Activist and Columnist at Stabroek News, Akola Thompson, gave a detailed recount on her Facebook platform, of her experiences with the alleged rapist, accusing him of sexually exploiting her at a tender age.

Detailing her years of traumatic experiences with Johnson, Thompson had said he manipulated his way into her life, by proposing to be her mentor.

“He would use the pretence of the writing mentor to gain access to me and would coerce me through a steady stream of alcohol (I rarely ever drank) and manipulation. Guidance would be given on my work yes but he would always find some way to make sexual comments and innuendos. There was always some sexual joke to be made, some secret, some lingering look and touch. Ruel would refer to me as his “Lolita.” He recommended I read the book. I did. I couldn’t quite gather at the time, or even now, what I was supposed to find endearing about the name,” Thompson said in her post.

She went on to narrate her story; “At 16, I was in a physically abusive relationship with my daughter’s father. I had a history of trauma… Predators who don’t want to deal with pesky grooming laws seek out 16/17 year olds intentionally. They are master planners. “

Thompson said because she was a child raised on trauma, she was more susceptible to Johnson’s acts. “He would begin inviting me over to him for our writing sessions. All pretence of the writing mentor falling away to reveal its true ugly nature. He would ply me with alcohol…”

She said that Johnson was both in awe and envious of her talent, intelligence, and desirability. “He was intensely paranoid and possessive. He would try to pressure me to marry him, to have a baby for him, to promise to stay with him forever. He was verbally, emotionally and mentally abusive to me throughout. He would stalk me. He would show up to my home uninvited. He would constantly go through my emails and social media. He would send nasty messages to my friends and try to isolate me from everyone. These are all tactics of abusive and narcissistic psychopaths. He would frequently wake me out of my sleep to question me about another one of his paranoid delusions concerning me. He would shout, curse. He would punch walls, slam tables and use his bodyweight and size to intimidate me into small corners of myself… One night, on another one of his drunken paranoid benders, he got physical with me. He would lift me up and literally throw me out of his apartment. I knew then I had to leave because things were on a continuous downward slope.”

Sinah Kloß, a German ex-girlfriend of Johnson, also came forward to share her experience with the alleged psycho. “I was his girlfriend for two years. I believe every word Akola has written. Although I was far from being a minor, he managed to manipulate me and slowly decreased my self-esteem, as is common in histories of domestic violence and is a common strategy of people who have a narcissistic personality disorder. I was suffering from a burn-out due to a stressful finishing phase of my PhD dissertation, a phase in which I was completely let down by him, the details of which shall not be discussed here on Facebook. Also, my father was dying of cancer, adding to my stress and depression. He used this moment of vulnerability to exert power, control me, abuse me verbally, and make himself feel in charge, spit at me. I was called a “miserable c…t” so many times that in the end it didn’t even hurt anymore,” Kloß posted on her page.

Since the coming out of these women, Johnson was asked to resign from The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) party, which he co-founded, and several women’s rights organisation, and prominent members of society, blasted him on social media for these vile acts he committed.

Johnson has since denied the allegation of sexual exploitation and violence that were purported to the public. He however admitted to having a relationship with the young woman. Johnson also issued somewhat of an apology to his victims, but it did not resonate with the public.

When the investigation is completed, the file will be forwarded to the the Police Force’s Legal Advisor and possibly the Office of the DPP for advice on whether or not a case can be formed and charges can be levelled against Johnson.