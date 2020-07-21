Sports-oriented NGO celebrates fourth anniversary

WITH the initial goal of helping to garner $5 million in funds for brain surgery for former Guyanese boxer Clive Atwell, back in 2016, several well-known sports persons, comedians and actors, backed by the support of several corporate entities, came together to form a non-governmental organisation ‘Guyana Committee of Services’.

Since achieving its original aim, the organisation has subsequently blossomed into a full blown apolitical, responder organisation, with a goal of addressing the need of ordinary folks for solutions and hope in times of distress, and engages in humanitarian gestures, particularly in situations in which people in sports and culture are adversely affected by the troubles of life.

Over the past few months, the Committee has been doing its part to give back to communities during the COVID-19 times.

“Our Committee offers timely material assistance to alleviate, and, in some cases, eliminate, anxieties associated with sudden misfortune in the lives of individuals who are often overwhelmed by circumstances beyond their control,” a statement from the organisation said.

Those on the executive of the organisation include comedian and producer Linden ‘Jumbie’ Jones; comedians Rajan Tiwari and Odessa Primus; Calypsonian Young Bill Rogers; athletes Alisha Fortune and Clive Atwell, along with sports and media workers including athletics trainer Leslie Blacks, and News Editor Eugene Noel.

It also includes Bank Manager, Carlos Prowell, and Accountant Harry Parmessar, and proprietor of Payless Variety Stores, Joseph Ramkumar.

“The Guyana Committee of Services strives to complement efforts of state-run and non-governmental units to provide hope and relief to victims on the downside of the scale of triumphs and disaster. We strive to find solutions to extraordinarily stressful situations faced by ordinary folks and we provide assistance to bring relief and also to ward off predictable unpleasant situations,” the organisation said.

“As the common people of Guyana and the world face uncertainties and continuous challenges, their problems are likely to multiply and timely responses will be required. Today the challenge is COVID-19 and we can be assured that other threats await on the horizon.”

The initiative to start the committee was introduced by Payless proprietor, Ramkumar, who was touched and wanted to help, after hearing about Atwell’s medical situation, and wanted to solicit funds to help with his surgery.

A former professional boxer, who represented Guyana internationally from 2010 – 2015, Atwell in October, 2015 was diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage.

Emergency life-saving surgery was conducted locally at the Woodlands Hospital, with apparent success at the time; however Atwell was later informed that a second surgery was necessary for his complete recovery. The surgery was quoted at $5 million, a sum Atwell was initially unsuccessful in garnering.

His story was eventually the centre of media coverage, which touched the Georgetown businessman and prompted him to put together a group of persons to help garner the funds for Atwell. .

The ad hoc committee which was pulled together by Ramkumar met regularly at the Georgetown Cricket Club Pavilion to plan and execute fund-raising initiatives to realise the second surgery.

With the help of Director of Sports, Christopher Jones, the committee was able to reach its target, and enabled Atwell to travel to New York for his treatment.

He was accompanied by a number of committee members and went on to garner further support and assistance from Lady Ira Lewis of the Guyana/America Heritage Foundation in New Jersey.

Inspired by the success with Atwell, the Committee continued to function as a unit with the goal of providing help in other similar situations officially giving birth to the Guyana Committee of Services.

The Committee over the years has received assistance from several businesses including Payless Variety Stores; Star Party Rentals and Reggie Baichan of Reggie’s Wholesale Store.

“It is our hope that the Guyana Committee of Services will emerge as one of the ‘go to’ units for people involved in sports and culture,” the organisation said.

The organisation has a particular focus on sports.

During 2016 and 2017, the Committee provided financial assistance to athletes and coaches who were successful at the Carifta Games, while the mothers of four athletes were each acknowledged with a gift on Mother’s Day. The Committee also made a donation to the Linden Track Club.

Similarly in 2018, the Committee provided allowances for athletes who participated in the Commonwealth Games in Australia, and sponsorship for the Alian Pompey Third International Meet at Leonora; as well as sponsorship for a Musical Workshop for aspiring entertainers and DJs in Bartica.

The Committee has made numerous other donations and interventions during the four years of its existence.

“We are happy doing what we do and we want to do more. We extend an invitation to volunteers to join us to help us help others; and please visit the Guyana Committee of Services on Facebook,” the organisation said.