Miner sentenced for killing ‘drinking buddy’

IMRAN Daniels, a 25-year-old miner, was, on Monday, July 20, 2020, sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment for fatally stabbing his drinking buddy, during an argument at their Frenchman Backdam, Mabura, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) campsite.

Daniels, of Hotoquai Village, North West District, was sentenced by Demerara High Court Judge, Justice Brassington Reynolds, via a zoom hearing on Monday morning.

He was initially charged for murder but later opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter which read that, on February 14, 2019, in the county of Demerara, he unlawfully killed Alex Daniels, 19, of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The State was represented by prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Tyra Backer, while Imran was represented by attorney-at-law, Ravindra Mohabir.

It was reported that both men worked at the same mining camp at Frenchman Landing. On the day in question the men were seen imbibing at a nearby shop.

However, when the men returned to the camp, they became involved in a heated argument; Imran then, reportedly, armed himself with a knife and stabbed Alex Daniels twice — one to the chest and another above his right hip.

Alex, reportedly, fell to the ground, bleeding. Imran attempted to escape but was nabbed by other workmates, who witnessed the altercation; he was subsequently handed over to ranks at the Mabura Police Station.