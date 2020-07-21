News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Miner sentenced for killing ‘drinking buddy’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Imran Daniels
Imran Daniels

IMRAN Daniels, a 25-year-old miner, was, on Monday, July 20, 2020, sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment for fatally stabbing his drinking buddy, during an argument at their Frenchman Backdam, Mabura, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) campsite.
Daniels, of Hotoquai Village, North West District, was sentenced by Demerara High Court Judge, Justice Brassington Reynolds, via a zoom hearing on Monday morning.

He was initially charged for murder but later opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter which read that, on February 14, 2019, in the county of Demerara, he unlawfully killed Alex Daniels, 19, of Swan Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
The State was represented by prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Tyra Backer, while Imran was represented by attorney-at-law, Ravindra Mohabir.

It was reported that both men worked at the same mining camp at Frenchman Landing. On the day in question the men were seen imbibing at a nearby shop.
However, when the men returned to the camp, they became involved in a heated argument; Imran then, reportedly, armed himself with a knife and stabbed Alex Daniels twice — one to the chest and another above his right hip.

Alex, reportedly, fell to the ground, bleeding. Imran attempted to escape but was nabbed by other workmates, who witnessed the altercation; he was subsequently handed over to ranks at the Mabura Police Station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
wnigel10@hotmail.com (Editor in Chielf)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
wnigel10@hotmail.com (Editor in Chielf)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily

Pepperpot

International Edition

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to recieve news and updates.
We respect your privacy.