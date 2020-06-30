Son admits bludgeoning bedridden father to death

FIVE years after an 83-year -old bedridden man was bludgeoned to death at his Parker Street, Providence, East Bank Demerara home, his son on Monday confessed to the gruesome crime.

Alli Mohamed, 43, also of the same address was initially charged with the capital offence of murder.

However, he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter before High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds via zoom hearing on Monday.

He admitted that on January 13, 2015, he unlawfully killed his father Mohamed Sulaymon.

The state was represented by prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Tyra Backer, while Mohamed was represented by attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir.

The matter has been adjourned until July 20, 2020, for presentation of a probation report and sentencing. Mohammed will remain on remand.

Alli Mohamed is a patient of Dr Bhiro Harry and is reportedly mentally ill, which causes him to behave violently.

On January 13, 2015, Alli Mohamed reportedly flew in a fit of rage and refused to take his medication.

He armed himself with a piece of wood and attacked his sister which caused her to run out of the home.

The man then went into the bedroom where his father, who was bedridden since suffering a stroke, was and dealt the elderly man several lashes with the wood.

The elderly man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH). He subsequently died.