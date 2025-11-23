News Archives
Gov’t achieves full connectivity of all indigenous villages under LEO WiFiGY
-more than 135,000 residents from 253 villages are benefitting

THE Office of the Prime Minister through its facilitating agency the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) has successfully completed the roll-out of the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) WiFiGY service to all 253 indigenous villages across the country, which ensures that every hinterland, remote, and riverain community now benefits from public high-speed internet access for the first time in national history.
This milestone reflects the government’s digital inclusion mandate to expand equitable access to essential services, improve learning opportunities, and strengthen connectivity across Guyana.
The installations commenced on July 10, 2024, in the Moruca sub-district with the programme’s official launch in Kamwatta Village by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips. Since then, technical teams deployed across regions 1–10 under the coordination of the NDMA, have completed hundreds of national installation across the 253 sites.
To ensure consistent service in communities which are far-flung and remote, the deployment teams applied a tailored model based on the geographic conditions of each location. This included the use of pole-mounted infrastructure featuring solar-powered systems with battery reserves, marking the first time that villages such as Annisbisi (Red Hill) received 24/7 high-speed internet access.
Through this effort, schools, ICT hubs, health centres, community grounds, learning facilities, and administrative buildings are now connected.
This achievement has provided more than 135,000 residents with unhindered access to learning opportunities, including the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL). Residents now also benefit from digital skills training, remote medical consultations through telemedicine, expanded micro‑entrepreneurship opportunities, and enhanced Government services.
Prime Minister Phillips, in welcoming the completion of the initiative, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to national equity in digital access.
“This achievement reflects strong collaboration across government agencies, regional leadership, Village Councils and our technical partners.”
He added that “with the completion of the programme, every Indigenous community is connected, and every Guyanese child, family and entrepreneur now has a pathway to digital opportunities that were once out of reach. This is how we build equity, strengthen national participation and continue moving Guyana forward.”

