$50B investment to build resilient communities along the Corentyne

– Gov’t accelerates housing, land regularisation in Region Six

PRESIDENT Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that Region Six will require more than $50 billion in housing investment.

This includes new roads, bridges, drainage, utilities, community facilities, and social services. These are all essential for building resilient communities.

“Our plans are rooted in what people have told us,” he said at a press conference at Albion Estate, Region Six, stating that, “We are building communities, securing families’ futures, and ensuring every resident of Region Six has access to land, a home, and a path to prosperity.”

The government is intensifying efforts to expand housing access and fast-track land regularisation across Region Six.

President Ali outlined a comprehensive plan to meet the region’s rapidly growing demand.

The Head of State acknowledged that housing remains the number one priority raised by residents during the government’s ongoing regional outreaches.

President Ali announced that the administration has already made significant headway, with more than 4,600 fully-serviced house lots available and over 8,500 active applications currently being processed.

“We are responding to the needs of the people, and housing is front and centre..our responsibility is to ensure that families have access to land, titles and proper communities that support their well-being,” the President said.

Large-scale regularisation of informal settlements

A major component of the 2025–2030 housing strategy for Region Six is the large-scale regularisation of informal settlements.

Twenty-five communities, including Belvedere, Nigg, Kilcoy, Hampshire, and areas along the Corentyne, are being assessed and upgraded.

These areas will receive surveying, infrastructural development, drainage upgrades, and proper community layout planning to ensure long-term sustainability.

SPECIAL PROJECT TEAM TO BE ESTABLISHED

To eliminate delays, resolve disputes and strengthen transparency, President Ali announced the establishment of: A special project team responsible for mapping, surveying and case resolution; a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee complex or longstanding matters; and a system to identify lands controlled by defunct co-ops, enabling state intervention and redistribution for housing.

This integrated structure will significantly shorten the processing time for titles, transfers, and new allocations.

The president disclosed that 289 applications for agricultural and large-scale land use are in the system, but the total acreage requested far exceeds current availability.

As a result, the government is pursuing access to 24,000 acres of new land to support housing, agriculture, and community expansion.

At the same time, new areas such as Mibikuri, Palmyra, Springlands and Number 77 Village are being assessed for future housing development.

HISTORIC LAND TITLES FOR LONG-STANDING FAMILIES

Significant progress is also being made in regularising generational land occupancy.

Seven families from Number 46 Village who have lived on the land for decades will receive their long-awaited legal titles by June 2026.

Twenty-five titles for other longstanding residents will be ready for distribution as early as January 2026.

In all such cases, President Ali emphasised that the state is absorbing 100% of the related costs, including: Survey fees, Mapping and technical assessments, Legal and deed processing, and Acquisition expenses.

“No family should bear financial hardship to access what is rightfully theirs,” he affirmed.

The government is also addressing issues related to heavy-duty machinery parked in residential areas, with two dedicated truck parks soon to be established at Palmyra and Number 76 Village.

President Ali stressed that the region’s housing and land development agenda directly reflects the needs identified by residents themselves. (DPI)