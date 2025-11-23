News Archives
Teenager dies in accident at Huist Dieren
18-year-old Nayomi Singh
18-year-old Nayomi Singh

 

The Region Two community has been left in shock following the tragic death of 18-year-old Nayomi Singh of Huis t’Dieren, Essequibo Coast. The young woman, also known as Nayomi, lost her life in a car accident on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred around 17:30 hours. She was driving her car when a motorcycle came in her path, causing her she lose control and slam into a lantern post.

According to reports, Nalisha was on her way to have dinner with friends when she reportedly swerved off the motorcycle and crashed into a lantern post. The impact left her severely injured.

Following the accident, hundreds of residents rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where Nalisha was pronounced dead on arrival.

Her mother, overcome with grief, wept uncontrollably as she mourned the loss of her daughter, to whom she was deeply attached. Friends also gathered in tears as the news spread throughout the community.

Nayomi body has since been taken to the Suddie Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

