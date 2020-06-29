Port Mourant labourer critical after fire incident

THIRTY-four-year-old Naresh Rampergas, alias Bobby, was up to Sunday evening battling for his life at the New Amsterdam Hospital, hours after his wife was awakened by the glare of “a bright light” a short distance from her bedroom window.

It was around 03:00hrs hours on Sunday that Roopdhai was awakened by a sound, and she observed her husband was not on their bed. She reportedly looked through her bedroom window on the lower flat of their two-storey house and observed a red light next to her outdoor fireside.

She then ran out into the yard to see what was burning, and discovered her husband engulfed in flames. Her screams alerted neighbours, who quickly came and rendered whatever assistance they could before alerting the police and taking him to the Port Mourant Hospital.

Rampergas has been since transferred to New Amsterdam Hospital, where his condition is listed as critical.