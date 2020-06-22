CDC lauded for prompt aid to flood-hit Coomacka

THE Civil Defence Commission (CDC) brought speedy relief to residents of the flood-affected community of Coomacka, Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice (Region 10), on Saturday.

On Friday, yards and homes were inundated after the heavy rainfall caused the Demerara River to overtop.

Director-General of the CDC, Lt Col. Kester Craig disclosed that Coomacka is one of the flood-prone areas which is constantly monitored. He explained that the commission was made aware of the situation through its National Emergency Monitoring System, and with the help of collaborating partners, they responded as soon as they were made aware.

“We allowed the community to respond through their disaster mechanism and also the region, so today it’s a culmination of community level, regional level and national level response,” Lt Col. Craig stated.

The CDC donated a number of hampers containing cleaning and sanitation items which will assist affected residents in cleaning their homes and surroundings.

Since Coomacka is flood-prone, a previously detailed drone assessment was done to pinpoint the source of the soil erosion and how it affects the Demerara River.

According to Lt. Col. Craig, funding was provided to the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and sections of the river were desilted. The NDIA also built mounds to reduce the impact of the erosion.

These measures will be assessed over the next few weeks to ascertain whether it has had an impact in reducing the floods. This, the CDC head stated, will shape the next steps going forward

CDC’s prompt response to bring aid to the community was commended by their leaders.

District Community Development Officer, Region 10, Byron Kendall said that flooding is an issue the community faces annually during the rainy season.

“We must say special thanks to the CDC for responding so quickly to this immediate emergency. This distribution will be of great assistance to those affected in the community,” Kendall noted.

The Civil Defence Commission continues to monitor the situation along the coast and in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region (Region Nine). Residents in flood-prone communities are urged to take all the necessary precautions.