Canadian business delegation in Guyana to strengthen trade, investment partnerships

A CANADIAN business delegation, organised by the High Commission of Canada to Guyana, is currently in the country from October 14 to 17, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen trade and investment co-operation between the two nations.

The delegation features representatives from five Canadian companies—Bionetix International, Sprig Learning Inc., 4Pay Inc., FreeBalance Inc., and E-Magic Solutions—spanning a wide range of industries including biotechnology, financial technology (FinTech), information and communications technology (ICT), infrastructure, and education. Later in the week, they will be joined by a representative from Export Development Canada (EDC), Canada’s export credit and insurance agency.

According to the High Commission, the visit forms part of Canada’s broader strategy to enhance commercial engagement with Guyana and the wider Caribbean. Over the four-day programme, delegates will participate in market intelligence sessions, high-level meetings with government ministers and heads of key agencies, and an extensive business-to-business (B2B) exchange designed to connect them with local enterprises.

A key feature of the mission includes site visits across various development zones, providing delegates with firsthand insights into Guyana’s evolving infrastructure and investment landscape. These visits aim to translate business dialogue into practical understanding of emerging opportunities and challenges in the local economy.

High Commissioner of Canada to Guyana, His Excellency Sebastien Sigouin, emphasised that the initiative reflects Canada’s commitment to fostering innovation-driven partnerships.

“Canada has a long-standing relationship with Guyana built on trust, co-operation, and mutual respect,” Sigouin said. “This visit demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting Guyana’s development priorities through partnerships that encourage innovation, knowledge transfer, and sustainable growth.”

Each company in the delegation brings specialised expertise that aligns with Guyana’s modernisation agenda: Bionetix International offers biotechnology-based environmental sanitation and waste treatment solutions; Sprig Learning Inc. designs adaptive digital learning platforms tailored for early education; 4Pay Inc. provides secure digital payment and FinTech systems for businesses and consumers; FreeBalance Inc. is a global leader in public financial management and digital governance; and E-Magic Solutions delivers smart infrastructure and digital twin technologies for improved operational efficiency.

Their visit aims to explore how Canadian innovation can complement Guyana’s expanding digital economy, infrastructure growth, and social service enhancement.

The High Commission underscored that the mission extends beyond promoting Canadian business interests—it seeks to foster partnerships that drive inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The delegation’s presence, it noted, reaffirms Canada’s confidence in Guyana’s economic trajectory and shared vision for a transparent and prosperous future.

The visit marks another milestone in the strengthening of Canada-Guyana commercial relations and highlights the growing momentum toward deeper collaboration in trade, technology, and sustainable development.