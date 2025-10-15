ANSA McAL affirms preservation of Chateau Margot Chimney amid Mall project concerns

In response to public questions and growing media attention surrounding development works at Chateau Margot, ANSA McAL has moved to clarify that the historic Chateau Margot Chimney remains fully protected under state control, while its new mall project is being developed on adjacent private land.

In an official media release, the regional conglomerate reaffirmed its “long and proud history in Guyana,” describing the Chateau Margot Mall as an investment that reflects “continued confidence in Guyana’s future and a commitment to responsible and sustainable progress.”

According to the company, the chimney itself is a recognised heritage site and “remains a protected and heritage site under state control,” while current activity on the mall property is limited to “preparatory activities, including clearance and landscaping.”

“No heavy construction has begun,” ANSA McAL stated. “From the outset, we have placed the preservation of the chimney and its surroundings at the forefront of this project.”

To ensure the historic structure’s safety, ANSA McAL has engaged respected Guyanese structural engineer Marcel Gaskin to carry out a full technical assessment of the chimney’s stability and provide recommendations for reinforcement before construction advances. “The Developer will implement all recommendations from that engineering assessment to safeguard the chimney prior to commencing construction,” the release noted.

The company underscored its collaboration with national authorities to balance development with cultural preservation. “The Developer has been working closely with the National Trust of Guyana at every stage of planning to ensure heritage and development are aligned,” the release said.

ANSA McAL added that construction of the Chateau Margot Mall will begin only after all engineering recommendations are completed and approved, reaffirming its intention to “honour Guyana’s past while building responsibly for the future.”

The statement concluded by assuring the public that “the Developer continues to work closely with the National Trust of Guyana to ensure that this iconic landmark and its surroundings are preserved for the people of Guyana.”