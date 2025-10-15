Gov’t continues to pursue affordable housing solutions

-as Housing Ministry deepens collaboration with banks to accelerate home ownership drive

IN keeping with the Government of Guyana’s goal to deliver 40,000 homes within five years, the Ministry of Housing is strengthening its partnership with key financial institutions to help more Guyanese families realise the dream of homeownership.

On Tuesday, senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) met with representatives of major commercial banks to discuss ways to enhance coordination, remove existing bottlenecks, and explore new avenues of collaboration in the housing sector.

Leading the discussions were Minister of Housing, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry, Vanessa Benn; Permanent Secretary, Bishram Kuppen; and CH&PA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Martin Pertab, along with other senior management officials.

Representatives from New Building Society (NBS), Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), Citizens Bank Guyana Inc., Demerara Bank Limited, and Bank of Baroda participated in the meeting, offering recommendations to streamline the financing and construction processes for prospective homeowners.

Minister Croal described the engagement as “constructive and forward-looking,” emphasising the shared commitment to improving efficiency and service delivery. He also noted that closer collaboration with the Land Registry will help accelerate the processing of Certificates of Title and Transports, a critical step in homeownership.

Meanwhile, Dr. Pertab highlighted upcoming initiatives aimed at strengthening quality control and oversight in home construction, ensuring that beneficiaries receive durable, high-standard homes.

The session concluded on a positive note, with all parties reaffirming their commitment to sustained collaboration to make homeownership more accessible, affordable, and efficient for all Guyanese.