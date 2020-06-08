Two in custody for alleged rape of Berbice woman

THE police in ‘B’ Division have arrested two persons as they investigate an alleged rape of a woman.

According to reports, at approximately 20:00hrs on June 4, 2020, a 26-year-old woman was imbibing with a friend, who then asked her to accompany him to a foreshore on the Corentyne, where two other males were waiting. It is alleged that as they arrived, one of the men placed a knife at the woman’s neck, while another committed the act.

A report was made to the police and a medical was done on the victim.

The friend of the woman, along with the alleged rapist, was arrested and remains in police custody. They are both assisting with investigation.

Meanwhile, the husband of the victim was subsequently arrested for wounding the perpetrator after learning of the incident. The Guyana Chronicle understands the husband confronted the alleged rapist, chopping him in the process.

As investigation continues, the police are seeking the whereabouts of the person who placed the knife at the woman’s neck.